BitTorrent Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $9.82 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00189807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006545 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000940 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002309 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.