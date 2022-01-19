BitWhite Market Cap Reaches $105,485.49 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market cap of $105,485.49 and $117,441.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

