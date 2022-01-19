Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$11.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Insiders purchased a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 in the last three months.

CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

