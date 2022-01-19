BlackRock Inc. Buys 337,395 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,395 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $588,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

ZTO opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

