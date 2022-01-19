BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,337,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of UFP Industries worth $634,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.