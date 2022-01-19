BlackRock Inc. Has $596.50 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Perficient worth $596,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.