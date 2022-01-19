BlackRock Inc. Has $610.92 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,969,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $610,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

