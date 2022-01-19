BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $661,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

