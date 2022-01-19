BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $619,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67,326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

