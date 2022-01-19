BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MUJ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 115,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,679. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

