Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBSRF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

