Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBSRF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
About Bluestone Resources
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.