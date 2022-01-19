BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Trading Up 0.5%

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.99 and last traded at C$12.97. Approximately 285,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 293,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.