Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.17

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$57.17 and last traded at C$57.03, with a volume of 45908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.19.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.38.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.