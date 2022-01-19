Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 40,882 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,882 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.