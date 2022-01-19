Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 42,747 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $119.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

