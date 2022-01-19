Bokf Na Buys Shares of 45,621 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

