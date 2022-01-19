Bokf Na Invests $5.29 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $181.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

