Bokf Na Invests $7.55 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Shares of DG opened at $213.11 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average is $223.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

