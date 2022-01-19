Bokf Na Invests $7.90 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,848,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $293.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.