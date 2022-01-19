Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 34,406 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.79.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

