Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BIF stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

