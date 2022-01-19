Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BIF stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
