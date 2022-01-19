Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Trading Down 1.7%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$184.99 and last traded at C$185.76. Approximately 78,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 59,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$188.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$253.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$201.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

