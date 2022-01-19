Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) versus Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Critical Review

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -68.14% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($0.88) -3.86 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 4.25 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

