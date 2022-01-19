Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.22. 187,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,493. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

