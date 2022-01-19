Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

