Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 50.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 59.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 52,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

