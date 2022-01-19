British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.31

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 10828913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 165.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.