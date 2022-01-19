British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.31

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 10828913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
