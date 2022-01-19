British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $554.40

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554.40 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 553.20 ($7.55), with a volume of 278571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.42).

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.35).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 526.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s payout ratio is 2.03%.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($33,904.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445 over the last three months.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

