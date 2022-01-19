Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 945 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 940 ($12.83) to GBX 945 ($12.89) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.67) to GBX 1,120 ($15.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 870 ($11.87) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.37) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 998.13 ($13.62).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 916.50 ($12.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 912.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 934.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 726 ($9.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.89). The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.27), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($344,070.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785.

Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

