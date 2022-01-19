Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

