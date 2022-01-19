Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $577.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.91. The firm has a market cap of $238.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

