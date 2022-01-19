Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $52.69 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

