Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Inseego has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $502.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Inseego by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Inseego by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Inseego by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

