Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.