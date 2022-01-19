Brokerages Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Costamare posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 263%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

CMRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 713,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costamare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costamare by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

