Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

