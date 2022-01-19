Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. GoDaddy also posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.