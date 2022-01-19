Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.70). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($14.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.