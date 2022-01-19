Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

MGI stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

