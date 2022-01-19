Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the highest is $3.26. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.80. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,270. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.52.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.