Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post $37.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $40.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $154.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $148.57 million, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TRTX opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

