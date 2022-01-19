Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $21.56

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 45,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 million, a PE ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.07.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.