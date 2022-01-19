Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $21.56

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 227.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 45,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $220.97 million, a PE ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

