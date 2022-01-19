Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $133.22

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 129.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $145.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

