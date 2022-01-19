Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) PT at €50.37

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.37 ($57.23).

DWNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FRA DWNI traded down €0.56 ($0.64) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.61 ($40.47). The company had a trading volume of 134,800 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.83. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

