Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $443.69

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $383.13 on Friday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

