Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Target Price at C$2,173.67

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

TSE SHOP opened at C$1,321.04 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,248.55 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,787.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,832.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.37.

In other news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

