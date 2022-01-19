Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $209.33

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

