Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 445.60

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 449.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZURN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

