Brokers Issue Forecasts for KB Home’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

NYSE:KBH opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.