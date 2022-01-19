Brokers Set Expectations for Range Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

RRC stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after buying an additional 138,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

